Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys 215 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,112 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.10% of QCR worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter worth $901,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in QCR by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $2,111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $1,512,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

QCR Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of QCRH opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.98. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. QCR had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

