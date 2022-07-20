Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Grows Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.43% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 266,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 97,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.