Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $1.15 Million Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup lowered shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $146.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $156.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average of $135.44.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

