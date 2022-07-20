Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $1.63 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $138.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.18. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

