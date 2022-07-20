Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKI. Citigroup cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.73.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $137.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.74. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.13.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

