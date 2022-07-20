Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Robert Half International comprises 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 46.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 21.8% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 17.0% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 135,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

