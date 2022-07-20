Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Increases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 973.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after buying an additional 37,763 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Snap-on by 40.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Snap-on Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $207.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

