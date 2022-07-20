Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,578,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

