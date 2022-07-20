Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 1,438 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $5,036,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 483,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 418,068 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

