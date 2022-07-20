Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens cut their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.31. The company has a market capitalization of $356.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

