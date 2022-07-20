Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.31. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

