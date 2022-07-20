Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.