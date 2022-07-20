Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Warner Music Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WMG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.85.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 179,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 946.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 42,571 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

