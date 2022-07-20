Washington Federal, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Washington Federal in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Washington Federal’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $32.33 on Monday. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 6.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 213,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

