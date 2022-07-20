Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Boosted by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 2.6% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 72.1% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.90. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,354 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

