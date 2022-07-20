Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Cut by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,354 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $152.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.90. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

