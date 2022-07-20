Waves Enterprise Price Hits $0.0751 on Major Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $861,798.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.39 or 0.00561440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023066 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

