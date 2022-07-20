WAX Price Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $223.99 million and approximately $14.69 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00066177 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,902,094,400 coins and its circulating supply is 2,114,639,288 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

