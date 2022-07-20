WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 28,989 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 123.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $351,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 118,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.03.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.80.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

