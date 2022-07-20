WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAP. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.9 %

TAP opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Further Reading

