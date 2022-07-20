WBI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 79,182 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.0% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60. The firm has a market cap of $233.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

