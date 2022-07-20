WBI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the quarter. WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. WBI Investments Inc. owned 56.21% of WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF worth $15,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:WBIT opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14.

