WBI Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 709.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,637 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International makes up about 1.2% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 462.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,446,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,744,000 after purchasing an additional 748,168 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $16,596,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 803,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after buying an additional 542,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $572,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

