WBI Investments Inc. Invests $2.38 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,242 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.31. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

