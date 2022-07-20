WBI Investments Inc. Makes New $34.31 Million Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 766,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,311,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 5.6% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,878,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,367,000 after purchasing an additional 410,136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,716 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,538,000 after buying an additional 1,023,844 shares during the period. Finally, Aflac Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $144,090,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.08. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

