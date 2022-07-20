WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Schlumberger by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SLB opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

