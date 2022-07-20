WBI Investments Inc. Takes $4.12 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,589 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,560,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

GIS stock opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

