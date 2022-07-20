WBI Investments Inc. Takes $8.95 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 647.9% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VB opened at $184.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

