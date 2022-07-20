WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE UNH opened at $527.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $495.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.21.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

