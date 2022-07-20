WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $98.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $108.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC opened at $99.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,149.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 411,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after buying an additional 397,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

