Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 325.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,937,000 after acquiring an additional 298,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Welltower by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 250,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Welltower by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after purchasing an additional 168,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,124,000 after purchasing an additional 134,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Welltower by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 127,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 91,693 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

