West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 34,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 376,500 shares.The stock last traded at $99.71 and had previously closed at $96.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.32.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.51. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.55.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.02 by $0.23. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 684.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Further Reading

