Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:EMD opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $14.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 188,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

