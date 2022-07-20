Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance
NYSE:EMD opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $14.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.