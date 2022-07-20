Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE WIA opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $14.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 20,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $213,587.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,080,406 shares in the company, valued at $51,921,749.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 20,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $213,587.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,080,406 shares in the company, valued at $51,921,749.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Larson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,861.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 105,968 shares of company stock worth $1,100,533 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter worth $247,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.