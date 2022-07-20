Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

