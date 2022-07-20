Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Western Digital stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Western Digital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 46,419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 368.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Western Digital by 14.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,515 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

