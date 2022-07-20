Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,428 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCEB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2,327.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VCEB traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.77. 970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,874. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.48.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.