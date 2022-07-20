Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $22.81 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $22,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 946,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,693,000 after acquiring an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Kraft Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 407,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Keystone Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 300,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 422.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 40,955 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.61. 5,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,773. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $35.63.

