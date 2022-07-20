Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.7% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.89. 92,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,109,533. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

