Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Price Performance

ERTH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,002. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $73.57.

