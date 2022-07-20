Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,556,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $774,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.39. 26,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,031. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.