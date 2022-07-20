Wolfe Research Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $251.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $234.00 to $251.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KGI Securities cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $201.63 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.