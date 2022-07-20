Wrapped BNB Market Cap Hits $1.23 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $269.46 or 0.01125078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $280.31 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00544266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00020973 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001706 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,549,926 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX.

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

