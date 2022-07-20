Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.72

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.72, but opened at $1.66. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 40,805 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
