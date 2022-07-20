Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.72

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.72, but opened at $1.66. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 40,805 shares trading hands.

Yatsen Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Yatsen

Yatsen Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 204.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,922,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 159,337 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 28.6% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

