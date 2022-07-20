Ycash Price Hits $0.0958 on Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $244.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00281632 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00084435 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00077554 BTC.
- RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002731 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001265 BTC.
- Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004659 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Ycash Profile
Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,672,091 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation.
Ycash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.