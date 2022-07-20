Ycash Price Hits $0.0958 on Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $244.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00281632 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00084435 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00077554 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,672,091 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

