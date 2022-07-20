Yield Guild Games 1-Day Volume Reaches $32.22 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $90.96 million and approximately $32.22 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.00554547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022798 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,369,942 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.