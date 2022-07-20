Yield Guild Games 1-Day Volume Reaches $32.22 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $90.96 million and approximately $32.22 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.00554547 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022798 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014789 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001783 BTC.
Yield Guild Games Coin Profile
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,369,942 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games
