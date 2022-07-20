Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,597,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $119.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.58. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

