Zano (ZANO) Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Zano (ZANO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $65,580.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,808.94 or 0.99884892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00042833 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00208027 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00251451 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00106474 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00048929 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005181 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,288,915 coins and its circulating supply is 11,259,415 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

