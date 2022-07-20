Zel 24-Hour Volume Hits $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00268295 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00080207 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00072280 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official website is zel.cash.

Zel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

