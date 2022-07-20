Zel (ZEL) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00280205 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00084913 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00077165 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004437 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. The official website for Zel is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling Zel

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

